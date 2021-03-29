Paloma Partners Management Co Grows Stock Holdings in Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE)

Paloma Partners Management Co boosted its holdings in shares of Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE) by 162.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,399 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,195 shares during the quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co’s holdings in Lumentum were worth $796,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LITE. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Lumentum during the third quarter valued at $30,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lumentum in the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Lumentum in the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its stake in shares of Lumentum by 76.0% in the fourth quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 549 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lumentum in the fourth quarter valued at $57,000. 89.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on LITE shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lumentum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Lumentum from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $105.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Lumentum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Lumentum from $100.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of Lumentum in a research note on Friday, February 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Lumentum has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.22.

NASDAQ:LITE opened at $91.93 on Monday. Lumentum Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $66.31 and a fifty-two week high of $112.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.20 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 6.66 and a current ratio of 7.38. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $88.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $87.68.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The technology company reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.38. Lumentum had a net margin of 9.22% and a return on equity of 21.41%. The business had revenue of $478.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $480.81 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.53 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Lumentum Holdings Inc. will post 5.24 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Wajid Ali sold 6,480 shares of Lumentum stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.35, for a total value of $604,908.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 86,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,036,594.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Alan S. Lowe sold 9,862 shares of Lumentum stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.39, for a total transaction of $921,012.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,793 shares of company stock worth $2,015,530 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers (Lasers). The OpComms segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.

