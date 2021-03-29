Paloma Partners Management Co Increases Stake in Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN)

Paloma Partners Management Co increased its position in shares of Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) by 85.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,355 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,012 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co’s holdings in Repligen were worth $835,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new position in Repligen in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Repligen by 685.7% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 165 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in Repligen in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Repligen in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, McCarthy Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Repligen in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors own 84.33% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on RGEN. SVB Leerink raised their price target on Repligen from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on Repligen from $245.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Repligen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $203.80.

Repligen stock opened at $183.51 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.05 billion, a PE ratio of 223.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 0.94. Repligen Co. has a 12 month low of $87.31 and a 12 month high of $228.84. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $206.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $188.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 13.67 and a quick ratio of 12.13.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The biotechnology company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.21. Repligen had a return on equity of 6.58% and a net margin of 13.40%. The business had revenue of $108.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.89 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Repligen Co. will post 1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Anthony Hunt sold 21,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.19, for a total transaction of $4,165,161.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 242,970 shares in the company, valued at $46,210,464.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jon Snodgres sold 3,957 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.52, for a total value of $757,844.64. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,281,664.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 50,979 shares of company stock valued at $9,740,703 over the last quarter. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Repligen Profile

Repligen Corp. provides bioprocessing technologies and solutions used in the process of manufacturing biologic drugs. It serves through the following product lines: Chromatography, Filtration and OEM Products (Proteins). The Chromatography product line includes a number of products used in the downstream purification and quality control of biological drugs.

