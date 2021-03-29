Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WLTW) Shares Acquired by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WLTW) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 508,421 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 13,135 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public were worth $107,114,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA acquired a new stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in the fourth quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Willis Towers Watson Public by 32.6% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 566 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. 90.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Willis Towers Watson Public alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:WLTW opened at $229.36 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $224.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $210.30. The firm has a market cap of $29.58 billion, a PE ratio of 29.33 and a beta of 0.71. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited has a 12-month low of $153.13 and a 12-month high of $232.34.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WLTW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $5.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.03 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $2.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.72 billion. Willis Towers Watson Public had a net margin of 11.00% and a return on equity of 14.32%. The business’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.90 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited will post 11.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. Willis Towers Watson Public’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.91%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on WLTW shares. Raymond James raised shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $240.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $228.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $215.27.

Willis Towers Watson Public Profile

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. The company's Human Capital and Benefits segment offers actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for traditional pension and retirement savings plans; plan management consulting, broking, and administration services for health and group benefit programs; and benefits outsourcing services.

Recommended Story: How to Invest in Stocks with Increasing Dividends

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WLTW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WLTW).

Receive News & Ratings for Willis Towers Watson Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Willis Towers Watson Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.