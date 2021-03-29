Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Increases Stock Holdings in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its holdings in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) by 341.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 31,519 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,383 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al’s holdings in Owens Corning were worth $2,388,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Owens Corning by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 55,609 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,213,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Owens Corning by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 503,669 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $38,157,000 after acquiring an additional 43,240 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in Owens Corning by 42.4% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 631,658 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $47,855,000 after acquiring an additional 188,200 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in Owens Corning in the fourth quarter valued at $1,524,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Owens Corning by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 569,500 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $43,146,000 after acquiring an additional 9,248 shares during the last quarter. 91.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:OC opened at $92.66 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The business’s 50 day moving average is $84.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.53. Owens Corning has a 52 week low of $34.09 and a 52 week high of $93.55. The company has a market cap of $9.72 billion, a PE ratio of -18.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.54.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The construction company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.52. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. Owens Corning had a positive return on equity of 11.99% and a negative net margin of 7.94%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.13 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Owens Corning will post 4.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. Owens Corning’s payout ratio is 22.91%.

Owens Corning announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, December 3rd that authorizes the company to buyback 10,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the construction company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

OC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Owens Corning in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $76.00 target price (down previously from $95.00) on shares of Owens Corning in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Owens Corning from $82.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Longbow Research boosted their price objective on Owens Corning from $80.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Owens Corning from $77.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Owens Corning has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.65.

About Owens Corning

Owens Corning manufactures and markets a range of insulation, roofing, and fiberglass composite materials in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and manufactures and sells glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

