Nuveen Asset Management LLC Sells 366,752 Shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) by 17.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,719,893 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 366,752 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $126,051,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of DELL. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Dell Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Gemmer Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 138.3% in the 4th quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 479 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the period. Bainco International Investors bought a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Dell Technologies by 2,631.6% in the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 519 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 27.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:DELL opened at $88.99 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $66.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.98, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.29, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.17. Dell Technologies Inc. has a one year low of $35.53 and a one year high of $91.51.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The technology company reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $26.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.48 billion. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 2.63% and a return on equity of 124.18%. As a group, analysts expect that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 6.25 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on DELL shares. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Dell Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $81.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Dell Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.89.

In other news, COO Jeffrey W. Clarke sold 13,946 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.75, for a total transaction of $1,070,355.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 484,445 shares in the company, valued at $37,181,153.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Thomas W. Sweet sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.74, for a total transaction of $17,548,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 284,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,003,092.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,037,609 shares of company stock valued at $83,567,913. 48.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and support IT hardware, software, and services solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment provides traditional and next-generation storage solutions; and rack, blade, tower, and hyperscale servers.

