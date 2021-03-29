Nuveen Asset Management LLC Lowers Stake in Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE) by 15.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,242,589 shares of the LED producer’s stock after selling 221,043 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 1.12% of Cree worth $131,590,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cree during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Cree in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Cree by 70.5% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 941 shares of the LED producer’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 389 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Cree in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Finally, Perpetual Ltd purchased a new position in Cree in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $127,000.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Cree from $60.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Cree in a research report on Monday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Cree from $65.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Cree from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $93.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Cree from $80.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cree has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $109.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:CREE opened at $107.50 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $113.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $92.16. Cree, Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.08 and a 12 month high of $129.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 4.33 and a quick ratio of 3.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.68 and a beta of 1.43.

Cree (NASDAQ:CREE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The LED producer reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $127.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.54 million. Cree had a negative net margin of 38.54% and a negative return on equity of 5.94%. Cree’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.10) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cree, Inc. will post -1.28 EPS for the current year.

In other Cree news, Director John B. Replogle sold 1,722 shares of Cree stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.60, for a total value of $178,399.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 61,448 shares in the company, valued at $6,366,012.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Clyde Hosein sold 13,816 shares of Cree stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.48, for a total transaction of $1,733,631.68. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Cree, Inc provides lighting-class light emitting diode (LED) and semiconductor products for power and radio-frequency (RF) applications in the United States, China, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Wolfspeed and LED Products. The Wolfspeed segment offers silicon carbide (SiC) materials for RF, power switching, gemstones, and other applications.

