Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) Shares Acquired by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) by 73.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,335,261 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 565,374 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Moderna were worth $139,495,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management raised its position in shares of Moderna by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management now owns 7,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $775,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its stake in Moderna by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 1,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC grew its stake in Moderna by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC now owns 5,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $546,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its stake in Moderna by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 2,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patten & Patten Inc. TN grew its stake in Moderna by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 8,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $874,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. 51.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Moderna news, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 11,046 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.02, for a total transaction of $1,259,464.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 6,503,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $741,571,029.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Stephen Hoge sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total value of $925,000.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 1,624,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $300,550,445. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,964,064 shares of company stock valued at $611,674,262 over the last quarter. Insiders own 29.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MRNA opened at $133.28 on Monday. Moderna, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.95 and a fifty-two week high of $189.26. The stock has a market cap of $53.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -82.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.73. The business has a fifty day moving average of $154.97 and a 200-day moving average of $116.12. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.44). Moderna had a negative return on equity of 28.11% and a negative net margin of 242.73%. The company had revenue of $570.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $279.41 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.37) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3948.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Moderna, Inc. will post -1.5 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays lifted their target price on Moderna from $169.00 to $178.00 in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Moderna from $129.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Moderna from $215.00 to $201.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $139.00 target price on shares of Moderna in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC downgraded Moderna from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Moderna currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $150.56.

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops therapeutics and vaccines based on messenger RNA for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases. As of March 9, 2021, the company had 13 programs in clinical trials and a total of 24 development programs in six modalities comprising prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted and cell surface therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

