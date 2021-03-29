Nuveen Asset Management LLC Decreases Position in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) by 13.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,856,626 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 764,394 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in HP were worth $119,424,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HPQ. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of HP by 112.2% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 57,842 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $1,098,000 after purchasing an additional 30,581 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in HP by 27.2% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,838 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 1,035 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in HP in the 3rd quarter worth $421,000. Seeyond raised its stake in HP by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Seeyond now owns 30,050 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $571,000 after acquiring an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its stake in HP by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 343,083 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $6,515,000 after acquiring an additional 22,570 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.58% of the company’s stock.

Get HP alerts:

NYSE:HPQ opened at $31.66 on Monday. HP Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.39 and a 52 week high of $31.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.47 billion, a PE ratio of 15.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $28.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.37.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The computer maker reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.27. HP had a negative return on equity of 196.27% and a net margin of 5.02%. The company had revenue of $15.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.24 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that HP Inc. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be issued a $0.1938 dividend. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th. HP’s payout ratio is 34.21%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on HPQ. Zacks Investment Research upgraded HP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on HP from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on HP from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Barclays lowered HP from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded HP from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.76.

HP Company Profile

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

Read More: Correction

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HPQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ).

Receive News & Ratings for HP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.