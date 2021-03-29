IDP Education Limited (OTCMKTS:IDPUF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

IDP Education Limited (OTCMKTS:IDPUF) saw a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 410,400 shares, a growth of 396.3% from the February 28th total of 82,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ? days.

Shares of IDP Education stock opened at $9.60 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.60. IDP Education has a 52 week low of $7.50 and a 52 week high of $16.38.

IDP Education Company Profile

IDP Education Limited engages in the placement of students into education institutions in Asia, Australasia, and internationally. Its services include counselling, application processing, pre-departure guidance, examinations, English language teaching, client relations, digital marketing, online students recruitment, and shared services.

