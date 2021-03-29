H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.92 Per Share

Brokerages expect H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL) to announce $0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for H.B. Fuller’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.98 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.86. H.B. Fuller posted earnings of $0.68 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 35.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that H.B. Fuller will report full-year earnings of $3.36 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.07 to $3.65. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $3.93 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.65 to $4.25. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow H.B. Fuller.

H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $725.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $680.98 million. H.B. Fuller had a return on equity of 11.18% and a net margin of 4.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on FUL shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of H.B. Fuller from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Smith Barney Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of H.B. Fuller in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of H.B. Fuller from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on H.B. Fuller from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered H.B. Fuller from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.29.

FUL opened at $63.76 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.17. H.B. Fuller has a 52-week low of $25.38 and a 52-week high of $64.06. The firm has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.72. The business’s fifty day moving average is $58.18 and its 200-day moving average is $52.71.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 4th were given a dividend of $0.1625 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. H.B. Fuller’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.96%.

In other H.B. Fuller news, VP Traci L. Jensen sold 3,808 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.16, for a total value of $213,857.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 14,068 shares in the company, valued at $790,058.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 3.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC lifted its holdings in shares of H.B. Fuller by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 63,165 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,277,000 after purchasing an additional 3,111 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in H.B. Fuller by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 137,679 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $7,143,000 after purchasing an additional 20,861 shares during the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP lifted its holdings in H.B. Fuller by 19.4% during the 4th quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 865,239 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $44,889,000 after buying an additional 140,685 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of H.B. Fuller by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 723,784 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $37,549,000 after buying an additional 78,541 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of H.B. Fuller by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,525 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,272,000 after buying an additional 480 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.42% of the company’s stock.

H.B. Fuller Company, together with its subsidiaries, formulates, manufactures, and markets adhesives, sealants, coatings, polymers, tapes, encapsulants, additives, and other specialty chemical products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Hygiene, Health and Consumable Adhesives; Engineering Adhesives; and Construction Adhesives.

