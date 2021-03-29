Martinrea International Inc. (OTCMKTS:MRETF) Short Interest Up 423.8% in March

Martinrea International Inc. (OTCMKTS:MRETF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 132,000 shares, a growth of 423.8% from the February 28th total of 25,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 15.3 days.

Shares of Martinrea International stock opened at $9.94 on Monday. Martinrea International has a 1 year low of $4.18 and a 1 year high of $13.21. The company’s fifty day moving average is $11.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.24.

MRETF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Martinrea International from $19.50 to $18.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Martinrea International from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. CIBC increased their target price on shares of Martinrea International from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. TD Securities reissued a “hold” rating and set a $18.50 price objective (down from $22.00) on shares of Martinrea International in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Martinrea International from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.67.

Martinrea International Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells metal parts, assemblies and modules, fluid management systems, and aluminum products primarily to the automotive industry in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers engine blocks, transmissions, cases, housings, ladder frames, oil coolers, hoses, tube assemblies, oil fillers, tubes, indicators, oil pick-up screens and pipes, heater hose inlets and outlets, and electric motor housings; and front horizontal, rear suspension, and front vertical modules.

