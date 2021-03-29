Captrust Financial Advisors Has $1.41 Million Holdings in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB)

Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) by 71.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,568 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,160 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in HDFC Bank were worth $1,414,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its position in HDFC Bank by 38.8% in the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 34,742,685 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,510,506,000 after purchasing an additional 9,703,130 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC acquired a new position in HDFC Bank in the 4th quarter worth about $271,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in HDFC Bank by 41.4% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 6,988 shares of the bank’s stock worth $505,000 after purchasing an additional 2,046 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in HDFC Bank by 20.2% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,344,935 shares of the bank’s stock worth $458,485,000 after purchasing an additional 1,065,245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in HDFC Bank by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 139,825 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,103,000 after purchasing an additional 6,922 shares during the last quarter. 17.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE HDB opened at $79.46 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $145.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.14. HDFC Bank Limited has a 52 week low of $33.86 and a 52 week high of $84.70.

HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 15th. The bank reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $3.43 billion for the quarter. HDFC Bank had a return on equity of 15.48% and a net margin of 19.69%. As a group, analysts predict that HDFC Bank Limited will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised HDFC Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 22nd.

About HDFC Bank

HDFC Bank Limited provides various banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. It operates in Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, Other Banking Business, and Unallocated segments. The company accepts savings, salary, current, and Demat accounts; fixed and recurring deposits; and safe deposit lockers, and rural and pension accounts, as well as offshore accounts and deposits, overdrafts against fixed deposits and salaries, and sweep-in facilities.

