Captrust Financial Advisors Increases Holdings in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) by 7.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,691 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 566 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $1,495,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 25.3% during the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,533 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. 83.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $215.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $220.00 to $212.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Ameriprise Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $200.30.

Shares of NYSE AMP opened at $232.58 on Monday. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $88.55 and a 52 week high of $236.44. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $221.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $190.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a market cap of $27.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.66 and a beta of 1.74.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $4.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.44 by $0.09. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 33.79% and a net margin of 15.16%. The business had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 14.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a $1.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.84%.

In other news, CEO William F. Truscott sold 12,002 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.61, for a total transaction of $2,443,727.22. Also, EVP Colin Moore sold 44,068 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.60, for a total value of $8,928,176.80. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 87,932 shares of company stock valued at $18,164,517. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Annuities, Protection, and Corporate & Other.

