Captrust Financial Advisors Grows Stock Position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT)

Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT) by 228.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,083 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,794 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF were worth $1,608,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IJT. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 106.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,008,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,333,000 after buying an additional 1,036,329 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 97.9% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 1,196,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,602,000 after buying an additional 591,910 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 173.5% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 782,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,367,000 after buying an additional 496,534 shares in the last quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $24,925,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 106.4% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 629,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,898,000 after buying an additional 324,564 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF alerts:

IJT opened at $128.28 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $129.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $115.96. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a one year low of $61.90 and a one year high of $134.85.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

Featured Article: Oversold

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.