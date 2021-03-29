Captrust Financial Advisors Purchases 6,599 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN)

Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN) by 8.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 83,384 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,599 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors owned approximately 0.11% of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF worth $1,826,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of BSCN. Bray Capital Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Insight Financial Services purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Webster Bank N. A. purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $55,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $97,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:BSCN opened at $21.75 on Monday. Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $20.16 and a 52-week high of $21.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $21.81 and a 200 day moving average of $21.84.

