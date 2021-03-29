CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) Shares Sold by Captrust Financial Advisors

Captrust Financial Advisors reduced its stake in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) by 8.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,058 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 190 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in CoStar Group were worth $1,902,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kerrisdale Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 43.4% in the 4th quarter. Kerrisdale Advisers LLC now owns 7,027 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,495,000 after acquiring an additional 2,127 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 24.7% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 171,715 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $158,713,000 after acquiring an additional 34,026 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 471 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $436,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 5,867 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,423,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 83.4% in the 4th quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 277 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. 95.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get CoStar Group alerts:

CSGP opened at $816.47 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $852.78 and a 200-day moving average of $868.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 109.59 and a beta of 0.97. CoStar Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $520.17 and a 12-month high of $952.76. The company has a quick ratio of 16.35, a current ratio of 16.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The technology company reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $444.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $433.98 million. CoStar Group had a return on equity of 7.58% and a net margin of 17.57%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.82 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 8.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Scott T. Wheeler sold 7,326 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $843.28, for a total value of $6,177,869.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Frederick G. Saint sold 7,834 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $831.70, for a total value of $6,515,537.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,730 shares of company stock valued at $28,708,908 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.67% of the company’s stock.

CSGP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CoStar Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $979.00 target price (up from $359.00) on shares of CoStar Group in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of CoStar Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $904.58.

About CoStar Group

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers CoStar Property Professional that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, and multifamily, and student housing properties and land; CoStar COMPS Professional, which covers comparable commercial real estate sales information; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

Further Reading: How does a margin account work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSGP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP).

Receive News & Ratings for CoStar Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CoStar Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.