Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) Shares Sold by Colony Group LLC

Colony Group LLC reduced its position in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) by 6.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,676 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 112 shares during the quarter. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $434,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNPS. Ninety One UK Ltd grew its position in Synopsys by 118.3% in the 4th quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 958,168 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $248,395,000 after acquiring an additional 519,161 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Synopsys by 21.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,363,573 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $505,757,000 after acquiring an additional 424,781 shares in the last quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC grew its position in Synopsys by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 2,689,809 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $575,565,000 after acquiring an additional 305,000 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its position in Synopsys by 26.9% in the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,157,106 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $299,968,000 after acquiring an additional 245,530 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in Synopsys by 26.4% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,045,351 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $270,997,000 after acquiring an additional 218,553 shares in the last quarter. 86.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SNPS. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Synopsys from $285.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Synopsys from $260.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Synopsys from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Mizuho reiterated an “average” rating on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Synopsys from $275.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $279.75.

SNPS stock opened at $242.75 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $251.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $238.30. The stock has a market cap of $36.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.98, a PEG ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.10. Synopsys, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $120.17 and a fifty-two week high of $300.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The semiconductor company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $970.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $952.24 million. Synopsys had a return on equity of 14.81% and a net margin of 18.03%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.01 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Synopsys, Inc. will post 4.41 EPS for the current year.

In other Synopsys news, insider Joseph W. Logan sold 23,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.88, for a total value of $6,000,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 115,422 shares in the company, valued at $30,111,291.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 4,236 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.00, for a total value of $1,008,168.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 21,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,170,550. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 63,719 shares of company stock valued at $16,864,655. 1.84% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Synopsys

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It offers Fusion Design Platform, a digital design implementation solution; Verification Continuum Platform that provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

