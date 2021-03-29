Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) Shares Sold by Colony Group LLC

Colony Group LLC decreased its stake in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) by 15.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,067 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 542 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals were worth $479,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,348,801 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $210,738,000 after purchasing an additional 58,483 shares during the period. Jefferies Group LLC increased its holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 43.5% during the 4th quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 85,788 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $13,404,000 after purchasing an additional 25,994 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its holdings in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 34.7% in the 4th quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 169,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,483,000 after acquiring an additional 43,700 shares during the last quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 52.5% in the 4th quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP now owns 7,552 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,180,000 after acquiring an additional 2,599 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 74.3% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,697,186 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $421,404,000 after acquiring an additional 1,149,833 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James downgraded Alexion Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. SVB Leerink downgraded Alexion Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $196.00 to $156.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Robert W. Baird downgraded Alexion Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $139.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded Alexion Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Eighteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $151.83.

ALXN opened at $154.87 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 3.81 and a quick ratio of 3.26. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $153.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $137.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.33. Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $83.30 and a 12 month high of $162.60.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.40. Alexion Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 23.16% and a net margin of 16.32%. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.71 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 11.14 EPS for the current year.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals Profile

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops and commercializes various therapeutic products. The company offers ULTOMIRIS for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH) and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome (aHUS); and SOLIRIS for the treatment of PNH, aHUS, generalized myasthenia gravis (gMG), and neuromyelitis optica spectrum disorder (NMOSD).

