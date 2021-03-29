Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Boosts Stock Holdings in Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE:UNVR)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE:UNVR) by 28.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 81,945 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 18,352 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Univar Solutions were worth $1,558,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of UNVR. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Univar Solutions in the 1st quarter worth $49,000. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Univar Solutions by 903.2% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,336 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $192,000 after buying an additional 10,206 shares in the last quarter. Weld Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Univar Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth $201,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Univar Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth $203,000. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Univar Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth $245,000. 98.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of UNVR opened at $21.87 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 121.51, a PEG ratio of 14.15 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a 50-day moving average of $20.71 and a 200 day moving average of $18.94. Univar Solutions Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.31 and a 1-year high of $22.08.

Univar Solutions (NYSE:UNVR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.01. Univar Solutions had a net margin of 0.38% and a return on equity of 12.65%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Univar Solutions Inc. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Univar Solutions news, Director Christopher D. Pappas bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $20.45 per share, with a total value of $204,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 40,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $821,312.90. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Univar Solutions in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.75.

Univar Solutions Company Profile

Univar Solutions Inc distributes commodity and specialty chemical products, and related services worldwide. It also provides epoxy resins, polyurethanes, titanium dioxide, fumed silica, esters, plasticizers, silicones, and specialty amines; chemicals and service to midstream pipeline and downstream refinery operators; and commodity and specialty products for meat processing, baked goods, dairy, grain mill products, processed foods, carbonated soft drinks, fruit drinks, and alcoholic beverage markets.

