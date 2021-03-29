Stephens Increases Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) Price Target to $170.00

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) had its price target lifted by Stephens from $155.00 to $170.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. Stephens currently has an overweight rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on DRI. Raymond James raised their price target on Darden Restaurants from $137.50 to $155.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Darden Restaurants from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on Darden Restaurants from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Barclays lifted their target price on Darden Restaurants from $131.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on Darden Restaurants from $124.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Darden Restaurants has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $133.85.

Shares of NYSE DRI opened at $148.98 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.72. The company has a market cap of $19.42 billion, a PE ratio of -155.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.48. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $136.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $120.12. Darden Restaurants has a fifty-two week low of $43.11 and a fifty-two week high of $149.12.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The restaurant operator reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. Darden Restaurants had a positive return on equity of 10.47% and a negative net margin of 1.70%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.90 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Darden Restaurants will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be given a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. This is a boost from Darden Restaurants’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. Darden Restaurants’s payout ratio is 47.28%.

In related news, insider Daniel J. Kiernan sold 16,198 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.70, for a total transaction of $2,149,474.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,512 shares in the company, valued at $2,854,642.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Eugene I. Lee, Jr. sold 78,957 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.03, for a total value of $10,424,692.71. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 307,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,620,877.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. acquired a new position in Darden Restaurants during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new position in Darden Restaurants during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Darden Restaurants during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Darden Restaurants during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.35% of the company’s stock.

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 31, 2020, it owned and operated approximately 1,804 restaurants, which included 868 under the Olive Garden, 522 under the LongHorn Steakhouse, 165 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, 81 under the Yard House, 60 under The Capital Grille, 44 under the Seasons 52, 41 under the Bahama Breeze, and 23 under the Eddie V's Prime Seafood brands.

