Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for PAR Technology (PAR)

3/22/2021 – PAR Technology had its price target raised by analysts at Craig Hallum from $75.00 to $90.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/22/2021 – PAR Technology was upgraded by analysts at Sidoti from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $107.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $80.00.

3/16/2021 – PAR Technology was upgraded by analysts at Sidoti from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $107.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $80.00.

3/16/2021 – PAR Technology had its price target raised by analysts at Craig Hallum from $75.00 to $90.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/1/2021 – PAR Technology had its price target raised by analysts at BTIG Research from $80.00 to $105.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/23/2021 – PAR Technology was downgraded by analysts at Sidoti from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $80.00 price target on the stock.

2/22/2021 – PAR Technology had its price target raised by analysts at BTIG Research from $80.00 to $105.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/5/2021 – PAR Technology is now covered by analysts at William Blair. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

PAR stock opened at $70.23 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 3.05 and a quick ratio of 2.39. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $80.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.19. PAR Technology Co. has a fifty-two week low of $10.52 and a fifty-two week high of $90.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of -42.56 and a beta of 1.91.

PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR) last released its earnings results on Sunday, March 14th. The software maker reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.36). PAR Technology had a negative return on equity of 22.99% and a negative net margin of 14.14%. The business had revenue of $58.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.39 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that PAR Technology Co. will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of PAR. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in PAR Technology by 44.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,602,752 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $100,639,000 after buying an additional 495,226 shares in the last quarter. ADW Capital Management LLC lifted its position in PAR Technology by 24.1% during the 3rd quarter. ADW Capital Management LLC now owns 1,825,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $73,931,000 after buying an additional 355,000 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in PAR Technology during the 4th quarter worth about $13,393,000. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in PAR Technology during the 4th quarter worth about $13,120,000. Finally, Isomer Partners LP lifted its position in PAR Technology by 80.0% during the 4th quarter. Isomer Partners LP now owns 450,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,255,000 after buying an additional 200,000 shares in the last quarter. 78.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PAR Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides point-of-sale (POS) solutions to restaurants and retail outlets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Restaurant/Retail and Government. The Restaurant/Retail segment offers POS technology solutions, including cloud-based, software-as-a-service Brink and on-premise POS PixelPoint solutions, and its POS hardware platforms, as well as installation, technical, and maintenance support services.

