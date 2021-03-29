Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for PAR Technology (PAR)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for PAR Technology (NYSE: PAR):
- 3/22/2021 – PAR Technology had its price target raised by analysts at Craig Hallum from $75.00 to $90.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 3/22/2021 – PAR Technology was upgraded by analysts at Sidoti from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $107.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $80.00.
- 3/16/2021 – PAR Technology was upgraded by analysts at Sidoti from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $107.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $80.00.
- 3/16/2021 – PAR Technology had its price target raised by analysts at Craig Hallum from $75.00 to $90.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 3/1/2021 – PAR Technology had its price target raised by analysts at BTIG Research from $80.00 to $105.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 2/23/2021 – PAR Technology was downgraded by analysts at Sidoti from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $80.00 price target on the stock.
- 2/22/2021 – PAR Technology had its price target raised by analysts at BTIG Research from $80.00 to $105.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 2/5/2021 – PAR Technology is now covered by analysts at William Blair. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.
PAR stock opened at $70.23 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 3.05 and a quick ratio of 2.39. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $80.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.19. PAR Technology Co. has a fifty-two week low of $10.52 and a fifty-two week high of $90.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of -42.56 and a beta of 1.91.
PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR) last released its earnings results on Sunday, March 14th. The software maker reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.36). PAR Technology had a negative return on equity of 22.99% and a negative net margin of 14.14%. The business had revenue of $58.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.39 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that PAR Technology Co. will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
PAR Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides point-of-sale (POS) solutions to restaurants and retail outlets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Restaurant/Retail and Government. The Restaurant/Retail segment offers POS technology solutions, including cloud-based, software-as-a-service Brink and on-premise POS PixelPoint solutions, and its POS hardware platforms, as well as installation, technical, and maintenance support services.
See Also: Price-Sales Ratio
Receive News & Ratings for PAR Technology Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PAR Technology Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.