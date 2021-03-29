Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Grows Stock Position in Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,781,868 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 22,229 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned about 0.08% of Chart Industries worth $327,676,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GTLS. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in shares of Chart Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Chart Industries by 388.9% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 264 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in shares of Chart Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chart Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $106,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chart Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $153,000.

Get Chart Industries alerts:

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on GTLS shares. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on Chart Industries from $107.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Chart Industries from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Chart Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Piper Sandler began coverage on Chart Industries in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $160.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on Chart Industries from $100.00 to $137.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.80.

Shares of NASDAQ GTLS opened at $139.34 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $5.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.62 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Chart Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.96 and a 52-week high of $166.14. The business’s 50 day moving average is $146.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $112.10.

Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.50. The company had revenue of $312.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $308.34 million. Chart Industries had a return on equity of 7.34% and a net margin of 5.03%. Analysts anticipate that Chart Industries, Inc. will post 2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chart Industries Company Profile

Chart Industries, Inc manufactures and sells engineered equipment for the energy and industrial gas industries worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Distribution & Storage Eastern Hemisphere, Distribution & Storage Western Hemisphere, Energy & Chemicals Cryogenics, and E&C FinFans.

Read More: Quiet Period

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GTLS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS).

Receive News & Ratings for Chart Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chart Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.