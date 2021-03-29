Colony Group LLC Raises Stake in Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY)

Colony Group LLC increased its stake in Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) by 63.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,610 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,404 shares during the quarter. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in Casey’s General Stores were worth $645,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Casey’s General Stores in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Casey’s General Stores in the 4th quarter worth about $54,000. Syverson Strege & Co purchased a new position in shares of Casey’s General Stores in the 4th quarter worth about $67,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Casey’s General Stores during the third quarter valued at about $80,000. Finally, WD Rutherford LLC purchased a new stake in Casey’s General Stores during the fourth quarter valued at about $85,000. 83.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CASY opened at $216.91 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $204.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $187.62. Casey’s General Stores, Inc. has a twelve month low of $117.25 and a twelve month high of $217.22. The stock has a market cap of $8.01 billion, a PE ratio of 24.59 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, March 7th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. Casey’s General Stores had a net margin of 3.92% and a return on equity of 19.21%. Analysts expect that Casey’s General Stores, Inc. will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd will be given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 30th. Casey’s General Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.15%.

In related news, SVP Brian Joseph Johnson sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.19, for a total value of $531,570.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,089 shares in the company, valued at $3,027,999.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on CASY shares. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Northcoast Research downgraded shares of Casey’s General Stores from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $220.00 to $217.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $225.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Casey’s General Stores currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $208.10.

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. The company's stores offer a selection of food, including freshly prepared foods, such as pizza, donuts, and sandwiches; beverages, tobacco, and nicotine products; health and beauty aids; automotive products; and other nonfood items.

