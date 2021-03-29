Colony Group LLC Invests $510,000 in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA)

Colony Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 5,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $510,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ITA. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 4th quarter worth $27,885,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 90.1% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 575,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,518,000 after acquiring an additional 272,774 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 70.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 407,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,572,000 after acquiring an additional 168,149 shares in the last quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 459.0% in the fourth quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 99,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,425,000 after buying an additional 81,700 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 94.2% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 156,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,821,000 after buying an additional 75,894 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF stock opened at $102.64 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $99.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $92.47. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 12 month low of $145.00 and a 12 month high of $206.56.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

