Colony Group LLC Invests $569,000 in Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK)

Colony Group LLC purchased a new position in Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 24,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $569,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of LBTYK. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Global during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Global during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Global during the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Global during the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Liberty Global by 221.7% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 3,457 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LBTYK stock opened at $25.97 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.00 billion, a PE ratio of -7.92 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Liberty Global plc has a 12 month low of $14.35 and a 12 month high of $26.79.

Liberty Global plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband internet, video, fixed-line telephony, and mobile communications services to residential customers and businesses. It offers value-added broadband services, such as intelligent WiFi features; security; smart home, online storage solutions, and Web spaces; and Connect Box, a connectivity device that delivers in-home Wi-Fi coverage.

