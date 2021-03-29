Colony Group LLC Invests $613,000 in First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA)

Colony Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,067 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $613,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FCNCA. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in First Citizens BancShares in the third quarter valued at $39,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new position in First Citizens BancShares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in First Citizens BancShares during the fourth quarter worth approximately $75,000. Smith Salley & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $201,000. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN acquired a new position in shares of First Citizens BancShares in the 4th quarter valued at $228,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.21% of the company’s stock.

FCNCA has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet raised shares of First Citizens BancShares from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. DA Davidson started coverage on First Citizens BancShares in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $875.00 target price for the company.

In other news, major shareholder Olivia Britton Holding acquired 330 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $735.00 per share, for a total transaction of $242,550.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 148,951 shares in the company, valued at approximately $109,478,985. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Frank B. Holding, Jr. bought 450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $735.00 per share, for a total transaction of $330,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 526,503 shares in the company, valued at approximately $386,979,705. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders acquired a total of 958 shares of company stock valued at $722,462 in the last 90 days. 19.59% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of FCNCA opened at $854.53 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $771.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $572.47. The firm has a market cap of $8.39 billion, a PE ratio of 19.52 and a beta of 1.17. First Citizens BancShares, Inc. has a 12-month low of $288.98 and a 12-month high of $887.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The bank reported $13.59 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $485.48 million during the quarter. First Citizens BancShares had a net margin of 23.54% and a return on equity of 12.08%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.22%.

First Citizens BancShares Profile

First Citizens BancShares, Inc operates as the holding company for First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts.

