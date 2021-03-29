Colony Group LLC Acquires 1,614 Shares of Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH)

Colony Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) by 84.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,532 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,614 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in Match Group were worth $534,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MTCH. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in Match Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in Match Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Match Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in Match Group by 985.7% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 304 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new position in Match Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.67% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Glenn Schiffman sold 25,000 shares of Match Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.74, for a total value of $3,693,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 34,898 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,155,830.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Joseph Levin sold 144,557 shares of Match Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.41, for a total value of $22,610,160.37. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 180,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,181,015.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 219,557 shares of company stock valued at $34,158,410 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on MTCH shares. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Match Group from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Match Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $175.00 in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Match Group from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Match Group from $160.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Susquehanna raised Match Group from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:MTCH opened at $138.27 on Monday. Match Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $87.56 and a 1-year high of $174.68. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $155.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $137.68. The company has a market capitalization of $37.19 billion, a PE ratio of -209.50, a PEG ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 1.20.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The technology company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.48. Match Group had a return on equity of 32.15% and a net margin of 2.43%. The firm had revenue of $651.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $650.44 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Match Group, Inc. will post 2.04 EPS for the current year.

Match Group Profile

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. The company's portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime, as well as a various other brands. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

