Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPTX) Shares Purchased by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPTX) by 30.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,545,785 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 594,067 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned 5.28% of Turning Point Therapeutics worth $310,204,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its position in Turning Point Therapeutics by 38.9% during the 4th quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 4,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,000 after purchasing an additional 1,148 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Turning Point Therapeutics by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 269,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,808,000 after purchasing an additional 34,421 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its position in Turning Point Therapeutics by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 21,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,645,000 after purchasing an additional 1,286 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Turning Point Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $716,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in Turning Point Therapeutics by 208.3% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. 81.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Turning Point Therapeutics news, CEO Athena Countouriotis sold 25,666 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.68, for a total value of $3,559,360.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 68,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,457,282.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Mohammad Hirmand sold 1,253 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $150,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 162,770 shares of company stock worth $19,270,988 over the last 90 days. 23.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of TPTX opened at $91.54 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $117.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $111.64. Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.99 and a 12-month high of $141.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.48 billion, a PE ratio of -26.08 and a beta of 1.23.

Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported ($1.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.94) by ($0.08). Sell-side analysts predict that Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.78 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Turning Point Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $132.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics from $122.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Roth Capital increased their price objective on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics from $140.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, JMP Securities increased their target price on Turning Point Therapeutics from $125.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $150.88.

Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology biopharmaceutical company, engages in designing and developing therapies that target genetic drivers of cancer. It develops a pipeline of tyrosine kinase inhibitors (TKIs) that targets genetic drivers of cancer in TKI-naÃ¯ve and TKI-pretreated patients.

