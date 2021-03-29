Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) Shares Acquired by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,706,730 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,622 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Five Below were worth $298,644,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Five Below during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Five Below during the third quarter worth approximately $69,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Five Below during the fourth quarter worth approximately $77,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Five Below by 80.7% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,149 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gilbert & Cook Inc. bought a new stake in Five Below during the third quarter worth approximately $202,000.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on FIVE shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Five Below from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Five Below from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Five Below from $214.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Five Below from $209.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on Five Below from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Five Below currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $195.09.

NASDAQ FIVE opened at $199.96 on Monday. Five Below, Inc. has a twelve month low of $59.30 and a twelve month high of $205.28. The stock has a market cap of $11.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.54, a PEG ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $190.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $162.87.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 16th. The specialty retailer reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.09. Five Below had a net margin of 6.13% and a return on equity of 14.72%. The firm had revenue of $858.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $839.44 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.97 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Five Below, Inc. will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Five Below news, Director Catherine Elizabeth Buggeln sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.28, for a total transaction of $1,068,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,288,229.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kenneth R. Bull sold 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.50, for a total transaction of $2,021,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 77,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,824,425. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and T-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, including glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty dÃ©cor, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

