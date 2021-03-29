Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Raises Stake in South State Co. (NASDAQ:SSB)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of South State Co. (NASDAQ:SSB) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,863,145 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 77,502 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned approximately 5.44% of South State worth $279,305,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SSB. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of South State by 38.3% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 877 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in South State in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $100,000. IFG Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in South State in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management purchased a new stake in South State in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in South State in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.01% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Chairman Robert R. Hill, Jr. sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.34, for a total value of $361,360.00. Also, EVP John C. Pollok sold 5,120 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.30, for a total transaction of $411,136.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 72,218 shares in the company, valued at $5,799,105.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 52,102 shares of company stock valued at $4,531,377 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SSB stock opened at $81.03 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $5.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.62 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. South State Co. has a fifty-two week low of $40.42 and a fifty-two week high of $93.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $82.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.05.

South State (NASDAQ:SSB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The bank reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by ($0.04). South State had a net margin of 8.18% and a return on equity of 6.67%. The business had revenue of $363.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $166.30 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.48 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that South State Co. will post 4.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. South State’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.39%.

SSB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of South State from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Truist boosted their target price on shares of South State from $85.00 to $97.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of South State from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. South State currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.60.

About South State

South State Corporation operates as the bank holding company for South State Bank that provides a range of retail and commercial banking services, mortgage lending services, and trust and wealth management services. The company accepts demand deposits, savings deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, checking accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and other time deposits.

