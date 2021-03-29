Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Cuts Stock Position in JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lowered its position in JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS) by 12.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,670,563 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,270,456 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned approximately 0.07% of JBG SMITH Properties worth $271,129,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 212,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,655,000 after buying an additional 18,393 shares during the last quarter. Maryland Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of JBG SMITH Properties in the 4th quarter worth approximately $332,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 36,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,143,000 after buying an additional 1,446 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,053,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,183,000 after buying an additional 167,056 shares during the last quarter. Finally, QS Investors LLC purchased a new position in shares of JBG SMITH Properties in the 4th quarter worth approximately $204,000. 80.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of JBG SMITH Properties from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th.

NYSE:JBGS opened at $32.19 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $4.23 billion, a PE ratio of 292.66, a P/E/G ratio of 8.14 and a beta of 0.90. JBG SMITH Properties has a twelve month low of $22.63 and a twelve month high of $34.70. The company has a current ratio of 6.50, a quick ratio of 6.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company’s 50 day moving average is $32.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.80.

JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.65). The company had revenue of $148.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.44 million. JBG SMITH Properties had a return on equity of 0.52% and a net margin of 2.87%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that JBG SMITH Properties will post 1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other JBG SMITH Properties news, CFO Madhumita Moina Banerjee sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.69, for a total transaction of $163,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Steven A. Museles sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.87, for a total transaction of $493,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

JBG SMITH Properties Company Profile

JBG SMITH is an S&P 400 company that owns, operates, invests in and develops a dynamic portfolio of high-growth mixed-use properties in and around Washington, DC. Through an intense focus on placemaking, JBG SMITH cultivates vibrant, amenity-rich, walkable neighborhoods throughout the Capital region, including National Landing where it serves as the exclusive developer for Amazon's new headquarters.

