Guggenheim Capital LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Guggenheim Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) by 31.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,293 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 8,658 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $7,414,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ZBRA. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Zebra Technologies by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,025 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $511,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Zebra Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $284,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in Zebra Technologies by 83.3% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,008 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Zebra Technologies by 146.5% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,070 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 636 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Zebra Technologies by 233.2% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 89,177 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $22,514,000 after purchasing an additional 62,416 shares in the last quarter. 86.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Zebra Technologies in a report on Friday, December 4th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Zebra Technologies from $445.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Zebra Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $560.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Zebra Technologies in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Zebra Technologies from $335.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $387.67.

Zebra Technologies stock opened at $476.96 on Monday. Zebra Technologies Co. has a fifty-two week low of $170.63 and a fifty-two week high of $516.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.79. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $470.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $371.92. The company has a market capitalization of $25.50 billion, a PE ratio of 52.47 and a beta of 1.54.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The industrial products company reported $4.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.80 by $0.66. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 11.41% and a return on equity of 34.83%. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.56 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 10.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Zebra Technologies news, SVP Michael Cho sold 337 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $495.98, for a total value of $167,145.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,639 shares in the company, valued at $2,300,851.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Colleen M. O’sullivan sold 967 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $490.10, for a total transaction of $473,926.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,209,860.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 51,535 shares of company stock valued at $25,429,582 in the last quarter. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers, which produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; RFID printers and encoders; accessories and options for its printers, including vehicle mounts and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution, as well as self-laminating wristbands for use in laser printers.

