Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Acquires 78,916 Shares of Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,658,295 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 78,916 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned about 0.11% of Outset Medical worth $254,250,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vestcor Inc acquired a new stake in Outset Medical during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new stake in Outset Medical during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $82,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Outset Medical during the 4th quarter worth approximately $107,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Outset Medical during the 4th quarter worth approximately $136,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Outset Medical during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $225,000. 84.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Outset Medical in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Outset Medical from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.50.

In other news, General Counsel John L. Brottem sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.71, for a total transaction of $166,985.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 18,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $866,986.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Pincus X. L.P. Warburg sold 552,934 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.35, for a total value of $27,840,226.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here

Outset Medical stock opened at $49.16 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 11.13 and a quick ratio of 10.77. Outset Medical, Inc. has a 52 week low of $42.50 and a 52 week high of $66.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $51.87 and a 200-day moving average of $53.51.

Outset Medical (NASDAQ:OM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.75) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.66) by ($0.09). On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Outset Medical, Inc. will post -9.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Outset Medical Company Profile

Outset Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, develops a hemodialysis system for dialysis. It offers Tablo, a dialysis machine that enables dialysis care in acute and chronic settings. The Tablo comprises a compact console with integrated water purification, on-demand dialysate production, and software and connectivity capabilities.

