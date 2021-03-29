Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) Shares Acquired by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) by 341.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,857 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 23,866 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Okta were worth $7,846,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Okta during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,546,000. Natixis lifted its stake in shares of Okta by 703.8% during the third quarter. Natixis now owns 10,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,195,000 after buying an additional 8,988 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Okta by 372.8% during the third quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 4,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after buying an additional 3,840 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its stake in shares of Okta by 7.8% during the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 27,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,882,000 after buying an additional 1,984 shares during the period. Finally, Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund lifted its stake in shares of Okta by 4.2% during the third quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 40,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,575,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the period. 75.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OKTA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $295.00 price objective on shares of Okta in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Pritchard Capital upped their price objective on shares of Okta from $266.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Okta from $313.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 8th. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Okta from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Okta from $275.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Okta presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $261.32.

In related news, insider Charles Race sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.89, for a total transaction of $12,594,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 81,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,543,896.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CAO Christopher K. Kramer sold 940 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.99, for a total transaction of $245,330.60. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,589,168.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 169,208 shares of company stock valued at $41,790,580 in the last three months. Company insiders own 12.02% of the company’s stock.

Okta stock opened at $212.45 on Monday. Okta, Inc. has a 52-week low of $112.50 and a 52-week high of $294.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $252.82 and a 200-day moving average of $241.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -110.08 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 4.80, a current ratio of 4.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.07. Okta had a negative net margin of 31.38% and a negative return on equity of 31.29%. The company had revenue of $234.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $221.99 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.01) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 40.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Okta, Inc. will post -1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Okta, Inc provides identity management platform for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; and Single Sign-On that enables users to access their applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices with a single entry of their user credentials.

