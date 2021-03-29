Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Boosts Stock Position in Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,397,985 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 14,259 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned 13.73% of Chesapeake Utilities worth $259,486,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CPK. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Chesapeake Utilities by 103.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,408,988 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $203,077,000 after acquiring an additional 1,226,898 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Chesapeake Utilities by 43.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 520,987 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $44,076,000 after acquiring an additional 158,418 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Chesapeake Utilities in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $10,331,000. Energy Income Partners LLC lifted its position in Chesapeake Utilities by 78.7% in the 3rd quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC now owns 154,660 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $13,038,000 after acquiring an additional 68,120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Chesapeake Utilities by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 426,008 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $46,098,000 after acquiring an additional 37,496 shares in the last quarter. 76.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Chesapeake Utilities alerts:

NYSE CPK opened at $117.58 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $109.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $100.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.03 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.30. Chesapeake Utilities Co. has a 1-year low of $72.89 and a 1-year high of $121.04.

Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $137.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $153.20 million. Chesapeake Utilities had a return on equity of 11.14% and a net margin of 14.84%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Chesapeake Utilities Co. will post 4.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. Chesapeake Utilities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.09%.

CPK has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut Chesapeake Utilities from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $93.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Chesapeake Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.25.

In other news, insider John R. Schimkaitis sold 8,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $948,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.14% of the company’s stock.

About Chesapeake Utilities

Chesapeake Utilities Corporation, a diversified energy company, engages in regulated and unregulated energy businesses. The Regulated Energy segment engages in the distribution of natural gas in central and southern Delaware, Maryland's eastern shore, and Florida; distribution of electricity in Florida; and transmission of natural gas on the Delmarva Peninsula and in Florida.

Featured Article: Risk Tolerance

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK).

Receive News & Ratings for Chesapeake Utilities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chesapeake Utilities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.