Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL) Shares Sold by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC lowered its position in shares of Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 73,440 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 890 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Ralph Lauren were worth $7,620,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RL. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of Ralph Lauren by 117.9% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 488 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Ralph Lauren in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Infini Master Fund acquired a new stake in Ralph Lauren in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in Ralph Lauren by 817.5% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 578 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Ralph Lauren by 29.8% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,214 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.35% of the company’s stock.

In other Ralph Lauren news, CEO Patrice Louvet sold 29,023 shares of Ralph Lauren stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $3,337,645.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 210,021 shares in the company, valued at $24,152,415. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Andrew Howard Smith sold 9,763 shares of Ralph Lauren stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $1,171,560.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 125,855 shares of company stock worth $13,900,467. 35.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of RL opened at $122.16 on Monday. Ralph Lauren Co. has a 1-year low of $59.82 and a 1-year high of $129.74. The stock has a market cap of $8.93 billion, a PE ratio of -97.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.41 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $117.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $95.14.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The textile maker reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.04. Ralph Lauren had a negative net margin of 1.74% and a positive return on equity of 5.14%. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.86 earnings per share. Ralph Lauren’s quarterly revenue was down 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Ralph Lauren Co. will post 1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Ralph Lauren from $75.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Ralph Lauren from $83.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ralph Lauren from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $127.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Ralph Lauren from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $69.00 to $141.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Ralph Lauren from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $134.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $110.78.

Ralph Lauren Corporation designs, markets, and distributes lifestyle products in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers apparel, including a range of men's, women's, and children's clothing accessories, which comprise sandals, eyewear, watches, fashion and fine jewelry, scarves, hats, gloves, umbrellas, and belts, as well as leather goods, such as handbags, luggage, small leather goods, and belts; home products consisting of bedding and bath products, furniture, fabrics and wallpapers, lightings, tabletops, floorcoverings, and giftware; and fragrances.

