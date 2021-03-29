Guggenheim Capital LLC Raises Position in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) by 20.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 185,651 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,484 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in BorgWarner were worth $7,173,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of BWA. Jacobi Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in BorgWarner in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. raised its position in BorgWarner by 113.2% in the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 757 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the period. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in BorgWarner in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in BorgWarner in the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its position in BorgWarner by 1,166.7% in the 4th quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,140 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.28% of the company’s stock.

In other BorgWarner news, VP Volker Weng sold 2,973 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.91, for a total transaction of $139,463.43. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

BWA stock opened at $45.74 on Monday. BorgWarner Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.15 and a 1 year high of $50.60. The company has a market cap of $10.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.14, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $45.90 and a 200 day moving average of $40.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 1.98.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The auto parts company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.30. BorgWarner had a net margin of 4.11% and a return on equity of 11.48%. The business had revenue of $3.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.62 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that BorgWarner Inc. will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio is 16.46%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on BWA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $58.00 price objective on shares of BorgWarner in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of BorgWarner in a research report on Thursday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $64.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of BorgWarner from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. BorgWarner has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.38.

BorgWarner, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions for combustion, hybrid and electric vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Air Management, e-Propulsion & Drivetrain, Fuel Injection, and Aftermarket. The Air Management segment develops and manufactures products to improve fuel economy, reduce emissions and enhance performance.

