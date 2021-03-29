Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) Shares Sold by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC cut its position in Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) by 40.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 108,974 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 73,666 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Equity LifeStyle Properties worth $6,904,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,342,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its holdings in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 275,152 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,434,000 after purchasing an additional 6,591 shares during the period. Allstate Corp increased its holdings in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 22.3% in the fourth quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 35,650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,259,000 after purchasing an additional 6,495 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 16,807 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,065,000 after buying an additional 2,407 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 44.5% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,433,856 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $154,209,000 after buying an additional 749,526 shares during the last quarter. 91.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ELS. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $67.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $66.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Monday, February 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.17.

Shares of ELS stock opened at $64.21 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.51, a P/E/G ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.46. The business’s 50 day moving average is $62.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. has a 12-month low of $50.24 and a 12-month high of $68.52.

Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $271.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $267.99 million. Equity LifeStyle Properties had a return on equity of 16.66% and a net margin of 20.27%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.52 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 26th will be given a $0.363 dividend. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 25th. This is an increase from Equity LifeStyle Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.38%.

We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (ÂREITÂ) with headquarters in Chicago. As of January 25, 2021, we own or have an interest in 423 quality properties in 33 states and British Columbia consisting of 161,229 sites.

