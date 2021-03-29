Guggenheim Capital LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF)

Guggenheim Capital LLC trimmed its position in UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF) by 22.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 30,741 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 9,136 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC owned about 0.16% of UniFirst worth $6,508,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in UniFirst in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of UniFirst during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of UniFirst during the 4th quarter valued at about $63,000. American Research & Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of UniFirst during the 4th quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its position in shares of UniFirst by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 473 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. 78.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE UNF opened at $230.12 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $238.77 and its 200 day moving average is $206.82. UniFirst Co. has a 12 month low of $132.60 and a 12 month high of $258.86. The stock has a market cap of $4.34 billion, a PE ratio of 33.84 and a beta of 1.03.

UniFirst (NYSE:UNF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 5th. The textile maker reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.51. UniFirst had a return on equity of 7.48% and a net margin of 7.25%. The company had revenue of $446.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $440.79 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that UniFirst Co. will post 7.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 9th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 8th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.43%. UniFirst’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.03%.

UNF has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $248.00 price objective (up from $240.00) on shares of UniFirst in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised UniFirst from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $205.67.

UniFirst Corporation provides workplace uniforms and protective work wear clothing in the United States, Europe, and Canada. The company operates through U.S. and Canadian Rental and Cleaning, Manufacturing, Specialty Garments Rental and Cleaning, and First Aid segments. It designs, manufactures, personalizes, rents, cleans, delivers, and sells a range of uniforms and protective clothing, including shirts, pants, jackets, coveralls, lab coats, smocks, and aprons; and specialized protective wear, such as flame resistant and high visibility garments.

