Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) vs. EMX Royalty (NYSE:EMX) Financial Review

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) and EMX Royalty (NYSE:EMX) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Cleveland-Cliffs and EMX Royalty, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cleveland-Cliffs 0 3 4 0 2.57 EMX Royalty 0 0 0 0 N/A

Cleveland-Cliffs currently has a consensus price target of $12.93, indicating a potential downside of 22.00%. Given Cleveland-Cliffs’ higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Cleveland-Cliffs is more favorable than EMX Royalty.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

67.6% of Cleveland-Cliffs shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 12.2% of EMX Royalty shares are held by institutional investors. 1.8% of Cleveland-Cliffs shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Cleveland-Cliffs and EMX Royalty’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cleveland-Cliffs $1.99 billion 4.15 $292.80 million $1.12 14.79 EMX Royalty $3.83 million 66.11 -$10.41 million N/A N/A

Cleveland-Cliffs has higher revenue and earnings than EMX Royalty.

Risk & Volatility

Cleveland-Cliffs has a beta of 2.24, indicating that its share price is 124% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, EMX Royalty has a beta of 1.2, indicating that its share price is 20% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Cleveland-Cliffs and EMX Royalty’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cleveland-Cliffs -3.38% -2.69% -0.35% EMX Royalty -68.51% -3.89% -3.70%

Summary

Cleveland-Cliffs beats EMX Royalty on 11 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cleveland-Cliffs

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. operates as an iron ore mining company in the United States. The company operates four iron ore mines in Michigan and Minnesota. It sells its products to integrated steel companies and steel producers in the United States and the Asia Pacific. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc. and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. in August 2017. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. was founded in 1847 and is headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio.

About EMX Royalty

EMX Royalty Corporation, a precious and base metals royalty company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of metals and mineral properties. It explores for gold, silver, copper, molybdenum, lead, zinc, nickel, cobalt, volcanogenic massive sulfide, and iron deposits. The company's royalty and exploration portfolio primarily consist of properties in North America, Turkey, Europe, Haiti, Australia, and New Zealand, as well as in Norway. The company was formerly known as Eurasian Minerals Inc. and changed its name to EMX Royalty Corporation in July 2017. EMX Royalty Corporation is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

