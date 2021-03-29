Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) Shares Sold by Kingsview Wealth Management LLC

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) by 26.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 752 shares of the company’s stock after selling 273 shares during the quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $201,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 18.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 432 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 33.1% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 25,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,390,000 after purchasing an additional 6,247 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 23.2% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Summit X LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 97.1% during the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 341 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $272.60 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $285.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $255.73. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $137.91 and a 1-year high of $304.93.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

