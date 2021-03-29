Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 2,493 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Envestnet during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Envestnet during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Envestnet in the 4th quarter valued at $110,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Envestnet by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,055 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $169,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Bailard Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Envestnet during the fourth quarter worth $206,000.

ENV opened at $74.40 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $4.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -572.31 and a beta of 1.51. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $79.20. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Envestnet, Inc. has a 52-week low of $45.53 and a 52-week high of $92.51.

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The business services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.24. Envestnet had a negative net margin of 0.69% and a positive return on equity of 10.44%. The firm had revenue of $263.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $258.17 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Envestnet, Inc. will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Envestnet in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Truist started coverage on Envestnet in a research report on Friday, December 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Envestnet from $105.00 to $91.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Envestnet from $96.00 to $79.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Envestnet from $76.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.20.

Envestnet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides intelligent systems for wealth management and financial wellness in the United States and internationally. It operates through Envestnet Welth Solutions and Envestnet Data & Analytics segments. The company's product and services include Envestnet | Enterprise, which provides an end-to-end open architecture wealth management platform, as well as sells data aggregation and reporting, data analytics, and digital advice capabilities; Envestnet | Tamarac that provides trading, rebalancing, portfolio accounting, performance reporting, and client relationship management software; and Envestnet | MoneyGuide that provides goals-based financial planning solutions to the financial services industry.

