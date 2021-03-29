Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Invests $213,000 in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,853 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FMC. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in FMC by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,621,744 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,105,827,000 after buying an additional 214,187 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its stake in FMC by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,978,552 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $572,184,000 after acquiring an additional 225,723 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in FMC by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,097,908 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $116,279,000 after purchasing an additional 101,998 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in FMC by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 898,914 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $103,312,000 after purchasing an additional 18,510 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of FMC by 298.0% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 701,739 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $74,321,000 after purchasing an additional 525,425 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.43% of the company’s stock.

In other FMC news, EVP Michael Finian Reilly sold 4,000 shares of FMC stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.47, for a total value of $405,880.00. Company insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FMC stock opened at $113.77 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The company has a market cap of $14.73 billion, a PE ratio of 29.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $107.72 and a 200-day moving average of $110.79. FMC Co. has a 1-year low of $70.50 and a 1-year high of $123.66.

FMC (NYSE:FMC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The basic materials company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. FMC had a net margin of 10.64% and a return on equity of 30.81%. Research analysts forecast that FMC Co. will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. FMC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.53%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on FMC. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of FMC from $145.00 to $136.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Citigroup dropped their price target on FMC from $141.00 to $138.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on FMC from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised FMC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $116.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of FMC from $141.00 to $139.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.20.

FMC Company Profile

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, precision agriculture, and professional pest and turf management products. The company develop, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that include insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides that are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and disease, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

