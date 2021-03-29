ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Increases Stock Holdings in Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP boosted its position in Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF) by 91.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 34,481 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,478 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP’s holdings in Herbalife Nutrition were worth $1,657,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new position in Herbalife Nutrition in the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new position in Herbalife Nutrition in the fourth quarter worth about $183,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Herbalife Nutrition in the fourth quarter worth about $233,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Herbalife Nutrition in the fourth quarter worth about $240,000. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Herbalife Nutrition in the fourth quarter worth about $310,000. 85.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on Herbalife Nutrition from $63.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Monday, December 28th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price objective on Herbalife Nutrition from $63.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Monday, December 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Herbalife Nutrition from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Herbalife Nutrition has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.17.

NYSE HLF opened at $44.90 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.31 billion, a PE ratio of 17.40 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.89. Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. has a 1-year low of $26.85 and a 1-year high of $59.00.

Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. Herbalife Nutrition had a net margin of 6.64% and a negative return on equity of 103.36%. Equities analysts predict that Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO David Pezzullo sold 38,350 shares of Herbalife Nutrition stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $2,109,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert Levy sold 11,128 shares of Herbalife Nutrition stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.46, for a total value of $617,158.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 570,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,655,126.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,657,888 shares of company stock valued at $609,386,055 in the last 90 days. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Herbalife Nutrition

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. offers nutrition solutions in North America, Mexico, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides products in the areas of weight management; targeted nutrition; energy, sports, and fitness; and outer nutrition. It offers weight management products, including meal replacement products, protein shakes, drink mixes, weight loss enhancers, and healthy snacks; targeted nutrition products, which include functional beverages, and dietary and nutritional supplements that contain herbs, vitamins, minerals, and other natural ingredients; outer nutrition products, such as facial skin, body, and hair care products; and energy, sports, and fitness products comprising N-R-G tea and energy drink products.

