Janus Henderson Group PLC Reduces Stake in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU)

Janus Henderson Group PLC lowered its holdings in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) by 12.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 407,958 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 58,320 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned approximately 0.21% of TransUnion worth $40,477,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of TransUnion in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new stake in shares of TransUnion in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of TransUnion in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of TransUnion by 271.8% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 383 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of TransUnion in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 96.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of TransUnion from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of TransUnion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $92.00 to $115.00 in a report on Friday, February 12th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of TransUnion in a report on Friday, January 29th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of TransUnion from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of TransUnion from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $101.62.

Shares of NYSE:TRU opened at $92.59 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $89.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $90.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.79, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.25. TransUnion has a one year low of $58.76 and a one year high of $102.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.97.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The business services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.08. TransUnion had a net margin of 12.00% and a return on equity of 23.03%. The company had revenue of $698.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $695.17 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that TransUnion will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 11th were paid a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 10th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.32%. TransUnion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.76%.

In other news, EVP Heather J. Russell sold 857 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.27, for a total value of $74,790.39. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 32,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,862,805.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Todd M. Cello sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $720,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 40,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,677,220. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 38,241 shares of company stock valued at $3,478,586 in the last ninety days. 0.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TransUnion provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytics, such as credit and other scores, as well as technology solutions for businesses.

