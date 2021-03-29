Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) Shares Sold by Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc.

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) by 16.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 800,891 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 153,756 shares during the quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.21% of Ally Financial worth $28,559,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in Ally Financial by 2,775.7% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 14,203,656 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,511,000 after buying an additional 13,709,733 shares during the period. Sixth Street Partners Management Company L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 18.2% in the 4th quarter. Sixth Street Partners Management Company L.P. now owns 7,250,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $258,535,000 after acquiring an additional 1,115,000 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Ally Financial by 137.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,239,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $156,433,000 after purchasing an additional 3,609,037 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP lifted its position in Ally Financial by 777.8% in the 4th quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 3,667,012 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $130,946,000 after purchasing an additional 3,249,266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Ally Financial by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,504,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $124,971,000 after purchasing an additional 207,130 shares during the period. 92.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ALLY opened at $45.82 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The firm has a market cap of $17.10 billion, a PE ratio of 22.46 and a beta of 1.61. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.32. Ally Financial Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.90 and a fifty-two week high of $47.30.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.55. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. Ally Financial had a return on equity of 6.43% and a net margin of 12.22%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ally Financial Inc. will post 2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 1st were given a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 29th. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.43%.

ALLY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Janney Montgomery Scott boosted their price objective on Ally Financial from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Ally Financial from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Ally Financial from $34.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Ally Financial from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ally Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.75.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey Jonathan Brown sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.09, for a total transaction of $646,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 680,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,340,368.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jason E. Schugel sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.76, for a total value of $111,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 109,891 shares in the company, valued at $4,918,721.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,626 shares of company stock worth $948,417 in the last 90 days. 0.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Ally Financial Profile

Ally Financial Inc, a bank holding company, provides various digital financial products and services to consumer, commercial, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations segments.

