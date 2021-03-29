Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Sells 35,541 Shares of EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD cut its position in EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,586,389 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 35,541 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned about 6.54% of EastGroup Properties worth $357,077,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of EGP. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in EastGroup Properties by 296.1% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 27,179 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,034,000 after acquiring an additional 20,317 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of EastGroup Properties by 5.7% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,721 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $481,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of EastGroup Properties by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,378,000 after buying an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in EastGroup Properties by 40.5% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 60,698 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,427,000 after buying an additional 17,487 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in EastGroup Properties by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 53,709 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,946,000 after buying an additional 6,110 shares in the last quarter. 92.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:EGP opened at $146.85 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.37, a P/E/G ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $141.28 and a 200 day moving average of $137.93. EastGroup Properties, Inc. has a 52-week low of $90.39 and a 52-week high of $153.26.

EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $92.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.05 million. EastGroup Properties had a return on equity of 9.94% and a net margin of 33.84%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.27 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that EastGroup Properties, Inc. will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This is a boost from EastGroup Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. EastGroup Properties’s payout ratio is currently 63.45%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. BTIG Research raised EastGroup Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered EastGroup Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $140.88.

EastGroup Properties Company Profile

EastGroup Properties, Inc (NYSE: EGP), an S&P MidCap 400 company, is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in major Sunbelt markets throughout the United States with an emphasis in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California and North Carolina.

