Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Buys Shares of 29,000 Aqua Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQMS)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aqua Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQMS) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 29,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $87,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cannell Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Aqua Metals by 343.0% in the third quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 3,257,903 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,968,000 after buying an additional 2,522,522 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Aqua Metals by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 303,805 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $911,000 after acquiring an additional 42,125 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in Aqua Metals during the 4th quarter valued at about $186,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. increased its stake in Aqua Metals by 100.0% during the third quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 50,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Finally, Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. lifted its position in shares of Aqua Metals by 125.0% during the third quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. now owns 45,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. 18.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Aqua Metals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. HC Wainwright began coverage on Aqua Metals in a report on Thursday, March 11th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Aqua Metals stock opened at $4.02 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $269.90 million, a P/E ratio of -10.86 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.71. Aqua Metals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.35 and a 12-month high of $8.06.

In related news, CEO Stephen Cotton sold 87,660 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.88, for a total value of $340,120.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,215,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,715,026.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Judd Merrill sold 17,393 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.88, for a total transaction of $67,484.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 405,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,571,846.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Aqua Metals, Inc engages in the recycling of lead primarily in the United States. It produces and sells lead bullion, lead compounds, and plastics. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in McCarran, Nevada.

