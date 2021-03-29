Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHI) Short Interest Up 142.1% in March

Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHI) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 81,100 shares, an increase of 142.1% from the February 28th total of 33,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 302,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of CHI stock opened at $14.03 on Monday. Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $7.24 and a fifty-two week high of $14.96. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.96.

Get Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund alerts:

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th were given a dividend of $0.095 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.13%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $54,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC bought a new stake in Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $82,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $94,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund in the fourth quarter worth approximately $112,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $138,000.

Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund Company Profile

Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Calamos Investments LLC. It is managed by Calamos Advisors LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of convertible securities and high yield corporate bonds rated Ba or lower by Moody's or BB or lower by Standard & Poor's.

Featured Story: What is the operating income formula?



Receive News & Ratings for Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.