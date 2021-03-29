Atlas Copco AB (OTCMKTS:ATLKY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Atlas Copco AB (OTCMKTS:ATLKY) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 69,500 shares, an increase of 149.1% from the February 28th total of 27,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 201,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ATLKY shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Atlas Copco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. DNB Markets raised Atlas Copco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Atlas Copco in a research report on Monday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Atlas Copco in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Atlas Copco in a report on Monday, February 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.00.

ATLKY stock opened at $61.11 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market capitalization of $74.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.01 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.50. Atlas Copco has a twelve month low of $30.16 and a twelve month high of $61.80.

Atlas Copco (OTCMKTS:ATLKY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.85 billion. Atlas Copco had a net margin of 14.71% and a return on equity of 26.53%. Research analysts predict that Atlas Copco will post 1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Atlas Copco Company Profile

Atlas Copco AB, together with its subsidiaries, provides productivity solutions. The company operates through Compressor Technique, Vacuum Technique, Industrial Technique, and Power Technique segments. It offers piston compressors, oil-free tooth and scroll compressors, rotary screw compressors, oil-free blowers, oil-free centrifugal compressors, gas and process compressors, air and gas treatment equipment, and medical air solutions primarily for use in the manufacturing and process industries.

